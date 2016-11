COLUMBUS – Crestview High School graduate Justin Kreischer will be leading a formation of four F-16 fighter jets in a fly-over Saturday of Ohio Stadium prior to the Ohio State-Michigan football game.

It will be the first fly-over at a Buckeyes game in several years.

Kreischer told Jim Naveau, of The Lima News, he “jumped all over” the opportunity to do the fly-by. Read more about his interview with Naveau on Saturday in The Lima News.