Elida woman struck and killed Thanksgiving eve crossing Allentown Rd

ELIDA — An Elida woman was struck and killed while trying to cross state Route 81 near her home on Thanksgiving evening Thursday.

The victim, Doris T. Fricke, 87, was hit near 7777 Allentown Road (S.R. 81) by a 2015 GMC Terrain that was traveling west at about 6:42 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. State troopers say the driver, Bruce Diller, 63, of Elida, was not injured in the crash.

No word yet on whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role or whether there will be any charges against Diller.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_OhioStateHighwayPatrol.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.