Lima-area Thanksgiving Day closings

Government

Allen County offices — Closed Friday.

Auglaize County offices — Closed Friday.

Putnam County offices — open on Friday.

Lima city offices — Closed Friday.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transportation

Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Open Friday 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. for regular routes.

Banks

Chase — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens National Bank — Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifth Third Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Federal Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntington Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The State Bank & Trust — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superior Federal Credit Union — Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Bank — Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Open Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Retail

Chief — Open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Lima Mall — Open at 6 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m. Friday.

The Lima News — Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meijer — Open regular hours

Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Walmart — Open regular hours

Schools

Bluffton University — Closed Friday.

Ohio Northern University — Closed Friday.

Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Friday.

Rhodes State — Closed Friday.

University of Findlay — Closed Friday.

University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Friday.

Wright State University — Closed Friday.

Courts

Allen County courts

Municipal Court: Open Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Friday.

Probate: Closed Friday.

Auglaize County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Friday.

Probate: Closed Friday.

Putnam County courts

Municipal Court: Open Friday.

Common Pleas: Open Friday.

Probate: Open Friday.

Post Office

Post offices — Open Friday.

Libraries

Auglaize County District Library — Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Lima Public Library — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Putnam County District Library — Closed Friday.

Garbage

Allen County Refuse — Routes will be one day behind.

Allied Waste/Republic Services — Routes will be one day behind.

Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Routes will be one day behind.

Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — Thursday pickup on Friday, and Friday pickup on Friday.

J&N Hallers — Routes delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday with Friday routes.