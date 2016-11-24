Lima-area Thanksgiving Day closings

Government
Allen County offices — Closed Friday.
Auglaize County offices — Closed Friday.
Putnam County offices — open on Friday.
Lima city offices — Closed Friday.
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Transportation
Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Open Friday 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. for regular routes.
Banks
Chase — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Citizens National Bank — Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifth Third Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
First Federal Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Huntington Bank — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The State Bank & Trust — Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Superior Federal Credit Union — Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Union Bank — Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Open Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Retail
Chief — Open at 7 a.m. Friday.
Lima Mall — Open at 6 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m. Friday.
The Lima News — Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meijer — Open regular hours
Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Walmart — Open regular hours
Schools
Bluffton University — Closed Friday.
Ohio Northern University — Closed Friday.
Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Friday.
Rhodes State — Closed Friday.
University of Findlay — Closed Friday.
University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Friday.
Wright State University — Closed Friday.
Courts
Allen County courts
Municipal Court: Open Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Friday.
Probate: Closed Friday.
Auglaize County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Friday.
Probate: Closed Friday.
Putnam County courts
Municipal Court: Open Friday.
Common Pleas: Open Friday.
Probate: Open Friday.
Post Office
Post offices — Open Friday.
Libraries
Auglaize County District Library — Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Lima Public Library — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Putnam County District Library — Closed Friday.
Garbage
Allen County Refuse — Routes will be one day behind.
Allied Waste/Republic Services — Routes will be one day behind.
Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Routes will be one day behind.
Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — Thursday pickup on Friday, and Friday pickup on Friday.
J&N Hallers — Routes delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday with Friday routes.