County Engineer plans sewer improvements

LIMA — The Allen County Sanitary Engineering Department announced plans to file an application for financial assistance with U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for construction of sewer facilities at Springbrook Estates.

A copy of the pre-application to USDA Rural Development is available for review by appointment at the Allen County Sanitary Engineering Department, 3230 N. Cole St., Lima.

For more information, call Stephen Kayatin at 419-996-4695.