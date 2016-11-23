ODOT seeks comments on Auglaize Co. projects

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects in Auglaize County.

The City of Wapakoneta has proposed improvements along the Auglaize River corridor, between Blackhoof and Harrison streets. The project is intended to enhance the river corridor, including Belcher and Heritage Parks, for all users.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Dec. 30.

Those interested in giving feedback on any of the project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at [email protected]