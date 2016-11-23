Shawnee school board seeks applicants

LIMA — The Shawnee Board of Education is now accepting applications for people interested in the vacant school board seat left open by Linda Haycock.

Haycock left the seat open after a successful run for the Ohio School Board Nov. 8.

Superintendent Don Wade said notification for people interested in the position was put on the school’s website Friday and has been sent to various local media outlets.

Wade said school board members will discuss what specific route they will take at regular board meeting Dec. 20. Wade said the one detail board members are held to is they must fill the position no sooner than 10 days after and no longer than 30 days after Haycock’s departure. The official departure is determined to be the date attached to Haycock’s official resignation letter. The school board board plans to receive Haycock’s official resignation at the Dec. 20 meeting.

“They can simply appoint someone or conduct interviews,” Wade said.

Haycock was elected to the District 1 Ohio School Board seat in November and will be taking the place of Ann Jacobs, also of Lima, who could not seek re-election due to term limits. Haycock also was appointed to Jacob’s position in 2008 to the Shawnee school board and was later elected to the post after finishing Jacob’s term.

Wade said the board has tough shoes to fill with Haycock’s departure.

“Linda was very active and involved, not only at the local level, but at the state and national level as well,” Wade said. “She has taken an interest in the education of young people and has been a strong advocate. We were not surprised with her election to the state school board.”

The district had not received any applications from people interested in the opening as of Wednesday.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]