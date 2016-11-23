Crime Victim Services to hold free credit check event

LIMA — With an increasing trend of identity theft among elderly abuse victims, Crime Victim Services will be holding Credit Check Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Crime Victim Services office on the second floor of 330 N. Elizabeth St.

According to Elderly Victim Ministry director Elysia Bush, 30 percent of the cases her program has received involves identity theft, both from known and unknown perpetrators.

“We’ve been alarmed as to the number of identity theft reports we have responded to,” she said. “Getting your credit report checked is something everyone should do on a regular basis.”

Wednesday’s program, however, will be open to all ages, she said. For those who cannot get to Crime Victim Services Wednesday, Superior Credit Union, Citizens National Bank, Huntington Bank, First Federal Bank and First National Bank will also be ordering credit reports at their individual branches. For those with computer, tablet or smartphone access, a free report can also be obtained by going to annualcreditreport.com.

The program will allow participants to get a free credit report, one that does not have a negative impact on one’s credit score, according to Bush. While the report will not include a credit score, it will provide a listing of credit activity, allowing participants to flag any fraudulent activity.

Additionally, Crime Victim Services will hold a two-part educational series on fraud and financial literacy both in Lima and Ottawa. Putnam County classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Putnam County Educational Service Center. Classes in Lima will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at Crime Victim Services. To reserve for the Ottawa classes, call Becca Peckinpaugh at 419-523-1111. For Lima classes, reservations can be made by calling Bush at 419-222-8666.

