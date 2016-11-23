Education Roundup

ONU faculty member is guest editor

ADA — Ohio Northern University professor of sociology Keith Durkin is pursuing his research passion as guest editor of an upcoming special issue of the journal Behavioural Neurology. In this issue, the link between criminology and neurodevelopment is examined with the goal being to bridge the gap between experimental psychology and applied forensic mental health.

University of Findlay holding Christmas band concert

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will hold its Christmas Band Concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is free, but tickets are required. Contact the center’s box officer at 419-423-2787 or visit www.marathoncenterarts.org or stop by the box office at 200 W. Main Cross St. during business hours.

The theme this year is “it’s All About that Claus.” Works of the holiday season will be performed and Santa himself will make an appearance.

ONU radio station celebrates 25 years of service

ADA — WONB radio station at Ohio Northern University is celebrating 25 years of service.

The radio has allowed Ohio Northern University students to find their voice. It is an integral part of the university’s multidiscipline learning experience.

WONB features a mix of music, news, sports and public affairs programming. It has launched several broadcast careers and contributed to the college experience for students pursuing academic and career goals.

Bluffton University holds choral concert

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Camerata Singers and University Chorale will headline “A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” the university’s Christmas choral concert at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Yoder Recital Hall.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens. Tickets are available online at http://tickets.bluffton.edu or in person at the Marbeck Center information desk.

The program is designed around a historical structure of Scripture readings and Christmas carols.

Kaiser member of Technical Productions Crew at Ashland

ASHLAND — Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen, is a member of Ashland University’s Technical Productions Crew. She is majoring in creative writing and is the daughter of James and Pamela Kaiser, of New Bremen. She is a 2013 graduate of New Bremen schools.

The Technical Productions Crew provides technical assistance to student organizations and departments for activities and events on campus. Membership is by an application and interview process.

Kent State welcomes Class of 2020

KENT — Kent State University welcomed a record-setting freshman class this year in terms of size, diversity and quality based on grade point average. The freshmen have an average grade point average of 3.4 and an average ACT score of above 23.

Local students attending Kent State University include:

Katherine Scott of Bluffton; Morgan Messer of Columbus Grove; Dillon Hicks and Dalton Hicks of Delphos; Jessica Callibarri and Markus Ly of Lima; Bailey Righter of Mount Victory; Colton Snyder of Van Wert; Allison Nolte, Hannah Engle and Rachel McNeeley of Wapakoneta.

UNOH sponsors Allen Lima Youth Leadership Day

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is sponsoring the Allen Lima Youth Leadership Educational Session beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 2 at the UNOH High Performance 600 Building on Hartzler Road.

The session runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the focus concentrates on the importance of understanding self and leadership. Lecture sessions throughout the day include DARE Communication styles, leadership styles and team building exercises.

Bluffton University holds ‘Christmas Festival’ forum

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton University music department will present “Christmas Festival” during a forum at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 in Yoder Recital Hall.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature University Chorale, Camerata Singers, Saxophone Ensemble, Low Brass Ensemble and a vocal solo.

Sycks member of Surround Sound Ensemble at Ashland

ASHLAND — Emily Sycks, of Bluffton, is a member of Ashland University’s Surround Sound Ensemble.

Sycks is majoring in early childhood education and is the daughter of David and Linda Sycks, of Bluffton. She is a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School.

Surround Sound is a contemporary a cappella ensemble at Ashland University. It is a student-led group that seeks to help its members grow musically and socially as they share the joy of music with their fellow students and community.

University of Findlay orchestra to perform

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Orchestra will feature Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2” at its fall concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The event is open to the public.

Tickets have no cost but are required for this event. They can be obtained at the marathon Center for the Performing Arts by visiting marathoncenterarts.org or by calling 419-423-2787, or at the door.

Area women in club sports at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Area women are competing on club sports teams at Ashland University.

Morgan Bloom, of Kenton, Nicole Sutherland of Mount Victory and Caitlin Johnson, of Kenton are all competing members of the Women’s Club Volleyball team at Ashland University.

Katherine Burke, of Minster and Molly Scott, of Lima are both competing members of the Women’s Club Soccer team at Ashland University.

Regional executives take part in panel discussion

FINDLAY — Several regional executives will take part in a panel discussion titled, “The Increasingly Important Role of Logistics in Organizational Success.” This panel will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for students. Breakfast will be included. To register, contact Cindy Lahey at [email protected] or call 419-434-5334.

Speakers will include Duke Acors, Hub Manager for CSX Intermodal Terminals Inc.; Chuck Bills, president and CEO for Ohio Logistics, Midwest Division; Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, CEO and president of Garner Transportation Group Inc.; George McAfee, Ph.D., head of commercial development for Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s marine Transportation Division; and Colonel Gregg Biddle, commander of the Mission Support Group, 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guar. The panel will be moderated by College of Business Dean Kevin Renshler, Ph.D.