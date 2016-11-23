Lima-area Thanksgiving Day closings

Government
Allen County offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.
Auglaize County offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.
Putnam County offices — Closed Thanksgiving, open on Friday.
Lima city offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Transportation
Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed for regular routes on Thanksgiving. Running limited routes to Civic Center for Lewis Family Thanksgiving Dinner 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Picking up at Furl Williams Apts.; Lima West; Tower Apts.; Pilgrim Place and up and down Brower Road. We will be shooting down Main Street to get to the Civic Center. Open Friday 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. for regular routes.
Banks
Chase — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Citizens National Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifth Third Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
First Federal Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Huntington Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The State Bank & Trust — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Union Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Retail
Chief — Closing at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Lima Mall — Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day until 1 a.m. Friday. Re-open at 6 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m. Friday.
The Lima News — Office closed Thanksgiving. Customer service representatives available at 419-993-2000 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meijer — Open regular hours
Sam’s Club — Closed Thanksgiving day. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Walmart — Open regular hours
Schools
Bluffton University — Closed Wednesday through Friday.
Ohio Northern University — Closed Thursday and Friday.
Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Thursday and Friday.
Rhodes State — Closed Thursday and Friday.
University of Findlay — Closed Thursday and Friday.
University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Thursday and Friday.
Wright State University — Closed Thursday and Friday.
Courts
Allen County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Probate: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Auglaize County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Probate: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Putnam County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
Probate: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
Post Office
Post offices — Closed Thursday.
Libraries
Auglaize County District Library — Closed Thursday, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Lima Public Library — Closed Thursday, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Putnam County District Library — Close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and Friday.
Garbage
Allen County Refuse — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Allied Waste/Republic Services — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.
Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No Thursday pickup. Thursday pickup on Friday, and Friday pickup on Friday.
J&N Hallers — No Thursday pickup. Routes delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — No Thursday pickup. Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday with Friday routes.