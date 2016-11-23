Lima-area Thanksgiving Day closings

Government

Allen County offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.

Auglaize County offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.

Putnam County offices — Closed Thanksgiving, open on Friday.

Lima city offices — Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transportation

Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed for regular routes on Thanksgiving. Running limited routes to Civic Center for Lewis Family Thanksgiving Dinner 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Picking up at Furl Williams Apts.; Lima West; Tower Apts.; Pilgrim Place and up and down Brower Road. We will be shooting down Main Street to get to the Civic Center. Open Friday 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. for regular routes.

Banks

Chase — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens National Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifth Third Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Federal Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntington Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The State Bank & Trust — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Bank — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Closed Thanksgiving, open Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Retail

Chief — Closing at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Lima Mall — Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day until 1 a.m. Friday. Re-open at 6 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m. Friday.

The Lima News — Office closed Thanksgiving. Customer service representatives available at 419-993-2000 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meijer — Open regular hours

Sam’s Club — Closed Thanksgiving day. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Walmart — Open regular hours

Schools

Bluffton University — Closed Wednesday through Friday.

Ohio Northern University — Closed Thursday and Friday.

Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Thursday and Friday.

Rhodes State — Closed Thursday and Friday.

University of Findlay — Closed Thursday and Friday.

University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Thursday and Friday.

Wright State University — Closed Thursday and Friday.

Courts

Allen County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Probate: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Auglaize County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Probate: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Putnam County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Probate: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Post Office

Post offices — Closed Thursday.

Libraries

Auglaize County District Library — Closed Thursday, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Lima Public Library — Closed Thursday, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Putnam County District Library — Close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and Friday.

Garbage

Allen County Refuse — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Allied Waste/Republic Services — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — No Thursday pickup. Routes will be one day behind.

Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No Thursday pickup. Thursday pickup on Friday, and Friday pickup on Friday.

J&N Hallers — No Thursday pickup. Routes delayed by one day except Friday, which will be picked up on Friday.

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — No Thursday pickup. Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday with Friday routes.