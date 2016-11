VAN WERT — The lighting ceremony at the Van Wert Children’s Garden has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Friday because of the rain. The ceremony had been scheduled for the same time tonight. The light display at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, however, will be lighted tonight as planned.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_Holiday-Lights-at-the-Fair-3.jpg