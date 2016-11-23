Police calls

300 block of Nye Street, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to handle a theft complaint.

1300 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police were called Tuesday to the scene of a hit and skip crash.

Brice Avenue and North Collett Street, Lima — Police handled an intoxicated person Tuesday.

200 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police were called to a location Tuesday where a break in occurred.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.