Lima library receives grant

LIMA — The Lima Public Library recently learned it has received a $49,316 grant from the Ohio Library Council’s Early Learning Challenge Grant.

The grant will be used for programs and outreach to families at high risk of literacy programs.

“Participants in family focus groups made it clear that libraries strive to make families of all backgrounds and economic levels to feel comfortable,” said Angel Rhodes, development officer with the office of Ohio Gov. John Kasich. “They provide high quality resources to support parents in their role as their first teacher.”

Lima Public Library head of youth services Debbie Buettner said the grant helps the library to better reach children at risk of low literacy rates. The program is geared towards families with children under the age of 6 who may not already be engaged with community support programs.

“We are buying a lot of reading materials and other items to help increase literacy,” Buettner said. “This also gives us the ability to work with other service agencies that are providing help for families so we may reach more people.”

Lima Public Library was one of 12 libraries in the state to be given the grant. The grant requires libraries to partner with a faith-based organization. The library has partnered with Family Promise to use the grant. Buettner said the organizations would have four special events through February.

“The first event was this past weekend with ‘Storytime to Go,’” Buettner said. “We had it at the church where families were being hosted. “We had story time, passed out books and passed out information for a variety of services available in the community.”

Other events will include Trim the Tree Dec. 3, in which youths and families will make ornaments, make cookies and have story time and The Winter Book Bash Jan. 7, which will be a kickoff party for the winter reading program. Both of those events are planned at the library.

The final event will take place at Family Promise. The Love Your Family event will feature family-oriented activities and families will also receive activities to take home.

