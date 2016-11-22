Man rejects plea deal in rape case

LIMA — A man who served 13 years in prison for his killing a man turned down a chance Tuesday to plead guilty to rape and receive 11 years in prison.

Ross McWay, 37, has until Dec. 2 to change his plea or the prosecution will seek to try him on charges of two counts of rape with a repeat violent offender specification and kidnapping with a repeat violent offender specification.

Those charges carry up to 63 years in prison and McWay could face about 1,200 additional days due to his previous conviction, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Terri Kohlrieser said.

He is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 3.

Also in the case, Judge Jeffrey Reed will decide whether McWay’s previous record can be presented at trial. He allegedly told the woman he is accused of raping that he had murdered someone before and just got out of prison.

On Dec. 22, 2001, McWay and Maurice Milton chased Jimmy Bunley, 21, in a car firing shots at him as he drove down the road. Bunley’s car was forced off the road in the 1100 block of St. Johns Avenue. Bunley left his car and tried to run but was struck by another bullet.

All together, Bunley was shot six times and taken to the hospital. He died a month later.

McWay and Milton each pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a gun and were sentenced to 13 years in prison. Each were released in December 2014.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.