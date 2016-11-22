Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Nov. 10

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure against James M. Campbell, Cape Coral, Fla., and Cathy A. Campbell, Cape Coral, Fla., in the amount of $67,094.57, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 14

Marquis T. Williams, 32, 244 Lincoln St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to falsification in theft. He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

Mark A. Hogan, 40, 1009 Grant Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. He faces up to 12 months in prison, and $2,500 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence is conducted with sentencing set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13. A charge of breaking and entering was dismissed.

Nov. 15

Melissa J. Herrera, 37, 623 Basley Ave., Findlay, was sentenced to 30 days jail for identity fraud. She was given credit for one day served, must obtain employment and placed on three years community control. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to a Hancock County Municipal Court case. Charges of speeding and forgery were dismissed.

Jason M. Spear, Continental, was granted a divorce from Mandy J. Spear, Ney. They were married April 7, 2006, in Putnam County, and have one child.

Jessica N. Nichols, Ottawa, and Robert J. Nichols, II, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Oct. 8, 2011, in Putnam County, and have one child.

New Cases

Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, v. Rebecca B. Straley, Deshler, administrator of estate of Grant J. Straley, Deshler; foreclosure.

Cody L. Burgei, Oakwood, and Brittany N. Burgei, Continental; dissolution of marriage without children.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, v. Matthew L. Beltz, Gilboa; foreclosure.

Lewis J. Palmer, Continental, v. Lisa A. Palmer, Continental; divorce without children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Nov. 7

Justin L. Reynolds, 25, 203 Fifth St., Ottoville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nov. 8

Robert G. Flickinger, 58, 16750 Road 2, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $375 fine, and license suspended for one year.

Nov. 10

Channing J. Schmitz, 19, 11254 Road M-10, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, six months license suspension, perform 16 hours community service and complete underage alcohol classes at Pathways Counseling Center.

Amelia Delgado, 20, 322 Cherry St., Holgate, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine and complete mental health assessment.

Nov. 14

Megan R. Castillo, 28, 13386 Road K, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine and perform 80 hours of community service.

Chad A. Ratliff, 38, 1122 W. Main St., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 150 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one year license suspension, and complete alcohol assessment.

Nov. 15

Jody A. Wagner, 39, 190 S. Main St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, $150 fine, and complete mental health assessment.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Nov. 10

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., default judgment v. Darrell G. Combs, Ottawa, $2,486.61, plus costs.

Nov. 15

Physical Medicine Association of NW Ohio, Inc., Lima, default judgment v. Scott Griffith, Columbus Grove, and Diana E. Griffith, Columbus Grove, $555.95, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Tammie M. Brooks, Leipsic, $611.14, plus interest and costs.

Village of Ottawa, default judgment v. Damian Carrillo, Ottawa, and Nakia L. Carrillo, Ottawa, $1,264.40, plus interest and costs.

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, default judgment v. Georgana Miller, Pandora, $861.36, plus interest and costs.