Education Roundup

Shawnee school board accepting letters of interest

LIMA — The Shawnee school board is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to fill the upcoming vacancy of one of the board members. This appointed person will complete the term of the existing board member.

Letters should be submitted to: Shawnee Local School District, Attention: Superintendent, 3255 Zurmehly Road, Lima, OH 45806. Letters will be accepted until Dec. 12.

Elida High School in need of projector and monitor

ELIDA — Mr. Suter’s Computer Tech class at Elida High School is in need of a new projector and a bigger, brighter screen in order to effectively teach his students. To help raise support, Suter has submitted an online Donors-Choose-Grant.

The goal needed to help fund the projector and monitor is $2,559. Donors may go to the following link to donate: Donorschoose.org/project/We-cant-read-the-screen.

Crestview Elementary inducts members into club

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary has inducted students into its Red, White and Blue Clubs for the first trimester of the 2016-17 school year. Qualifications to become a Blue Club member include all A’s on the first trimester grade card and having four or fewer absences during the first trimester.

Members of the Blue Club:

Third grade: Lillie Best, Vaydah Deming, Huxley Grose, Hayden Perrott, Lulu Ross, Jacob Schumm and Lauren Tracey.

Fourth grade: Sam Boroff, Javyn Craft, Kennedy Crider, Addison Cunningham, Michaela Debbe, Sydney Doweler, Ellie Kline, Josie Kulwicki, Levi LaTurnder, Ethan Lugibihl, Blake Lutz, Harper Myers, Jacob Pawlick, Daivd Raines, Marcel Romero, Neveah Ross, Kate Sawmiller, Ean Scarlett, Wren Sheets, Saxton Short, Zaden Stemen, Quinn Tomlinson, Hailey Waltmire and Derek Yinger.

Fifth grade: Cadence Cook, Dru Gray, Isaac Kline, Preston Kreischer, Zoey Miller, Hudson Myers, Kursten Nickols, Olivia Ramos, Trey Skelton, Addison Williman, and Garrett Yinger.

Qualifications to become a Red Club Member include all A’s and B’s on the first Trimester grade card and have missed four or fewer days during the 1st Trimester.

Members of the Red Club:

Third grade: Jyrzee Craft, Mathew Dealey, Violet Dirr, Luke Eggleston, Evali Esparza, Neveah Frye, Anna Gardner, Cruz Gray, Owen Heckler, Kenzie Heffner, Aiden Helt, Jacob Heth, Brayden Huffine, Savannah Johns, Avery Leatherman, Braxton Leeth, Emily Lichtle, Caroline Marks, Chloe Nielsen, Liam Putman, Eliza Reinhart, Rain Risley, Lincoln Smith, Leah Sowers, Madilynn Springer, Dakota Thornell, Jace Wehner, and Makinzee Williamson.

Fourth grade: Natalie Burk, Hayden Buuck, Derrius Chesbro, Audrey Dealey, Adelyn Figley, Rex Gerardot, Ross Gerardot, Anthony Heffner, Tyler Herron, Ayden Hyitt, Jackson Marks, Zayden Martin, Dakotah Nihiser, Bryson Penix, Kane Roberts, Hannah Rupert, Zaddick Sherburn, Lydia Simerman, Evan Spieth, Kortni Stemm, Kaleb Swander, Landon Webster and Cody Whitaker.

Fifth grade: Adessa Alvarez, Lillia Bladen, Lily Burch, Julieanne Chiles, Maddux Cunningham, Emily Dealey, Myia Etzler, Logan Foudy, Elizabeth Gent, Cali Gregory, Gavin Grubb, Jaret Harting, Hannah Helt, Hunter Jones, Melissa Joseph, Emily Karcher, Sienna Longstreth, Levi Ludwig, Aubree Lugabihl, Tayla Myers, Kellin Putman, Carter Rolsten, Gavyn Reichert, Isabella Reineke, Taylor Rupert, Cameron Sinn, Evan Sowers, Devon Story, Evan Walls, and Nolan Walls.

Qualifications to become a White Club Member include all B’s on the first Trimester grade card and have missed four or fewer days during the first Trimester.

Members of the White Club:

Fourth grade: Caleb Boyd, Cadyn Coleman, Abigail Dietrich and Lane Parrish-Carr.

Fifth grade: Beau Eggleston, Nathaniel Friemoth, Brady Petrie, Connor Sheets.

Student dancers perform with Moscow Ballet Professional Company

LIMA — Local students dancers, ages 7 to 17 with at least one year of ballet training will perform with the Moscow Ballet Professional Company on Dec. 14 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

The dance students auditioned in person for Moscow Ballet int he fall and rehearsed their roles at host dance studio, Lyn’s Academy of Dance. Children’s roles in Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker are created by Mary Gianonne Talmi, and are roles such as Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Sprites, Snow Maidens and junior dancers in Act II’s Variations. The experience of being fitted for costumes, rehearsing on stage with the Russian professionals and performing for a live audience is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Local students dancers and their parts include:

Party Guests: Hailey Hinkle, Indeliza Reinicke, Alivia Buetner, Marissa Moreno, Erin Gustwiller, Chloe Parent, Lauren Voice, Ava Thompson, Paige Harris, Lily Webb, Ava Frueh, Addie Bowers, Leah Shields, Margaret Hoch.

Mice: Finley Coleman, Savannah Long, Amaleigh Monaghan, Madison Shepherd, Selah Green, Lauren Niese, Emma Largent, Riley Frey.

Snowflakes: Alliece Kellermeyer, Alexa Heffner, Grace Shoemaker, Lillian Royer, Courtlyn Hilden, Avery Henry, Delaney Adams, Morgan Dunahay.

Snow Maidens: Kirsten Voice, Harley Beaulieu, Kristina White, Laura Aragon, Lily Lewis, Abigail Beck, Grace Beck, Madie Brinkman, Hailey Bartels, Delaney Defler, Rebecca Dominguez, Hannah Zickafoose, Grace Martz, Kadance Blockberger.

Snow Sprites: Carrie Heider, Carly Stoepfel.

Spanish: Ali Wayman, Lauren Chaney, Leona Swickwrath, Addisyn Arnone.

Arabian: Hope Gast, Paige Bowers.

Chinese: Meghan Mulcahy, Lorrin Bowers, Madeline Warner, Lillian Seibert.

Russian: Shelby Hawkins, Alanis Ladicks, Lydia Frost, Jadin Miller.

Elida students performing at Christmas Tree Festival

ELIDA — The fourth grade girls choir will be singing at the Allen County Museum’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 2.

Immediately following their performance, the second grade classes of Mrs. Ripley, Mrs. Kristoff, Miss Phillips and Miss Howell will present their holiday musical, “Christmas at the O.K. Corral!”

Students volunteer at soup kitchen

LIMA — Members of the Builders Club at Lima West Middle School helped serve this past weekend’s New Life Church Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving Meal.

The meal was held at the church Nov. 19.

The Builders Club is affiliated with the Liam Kiwanis Club. Lima schools has several student Kiwanis Clubs. The focus of the groups is largely community service.

Delphos youth wins 4-H Bright Futures Award

DELPHOS — Justin Siefker, of Delphos has been awarded the 4-H Bright Futures Award for Allen County.

Siefker is a member of the Delphos Livestock 4-H Club and Delphos FFA and has an interest in the project area of steers. He was selected for the award based on being a hard worker and setting a positive example for younger 4-H members and Junior Fair Exhibitors. He received a $25 Visa gift card and plaque as the Bright Futures award winner.

The award is sponsored by Green Leaf Inc. and Tractor Supply Companies.

Shawnee Optimists to honor students

LIMA — The Shawnee Optimist Club will honor 20 students from Shawnee High School, Apollo Carer Center, Lima Central Catholic and Perry High School on Dec. 14 starting at noon at the Old Barn Out Back banquet room.

The students will be honored not only for their academic achievements but for their community involvement. The event is attended by the student’s parents or guardians, school administrators, school counselors, Optimist Members and local leaders. Cory Noonan will present for the honored students.

Lima Senior student earns fraternity scholarship

LIMA — Lima Senior High School senior, Darius Collins is this year’s Lima winner of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Scholarship. He was recognized at a banquet in Troy.

The scholarship is awarded to an African American male with the highest academic standing at the school.

Collins is the son of Darnell and Cathy Collins. He plays football and baseball and is on the Spartan bowling team. He is very active at Lima Senior, including with the school’s DECA program and several music groups.

Collins is headed to Wayne State University next year to study engineering.

Lima Christian Academy students assist seniors in community

LIMA — Elementary-aged students from Lima Christian Academy took advantage of the beautiful weather and assisted one of the older citizens in the Elida area with leaf-raking and bagging.

Elida Elementary Christmas programs

ELIDA — The elementary students at Elida are preparing for Christmas performances.

Nov. 30 - 7 p.m. Around the World Celebration, at Elida High School auditorium features the third grade choir as they celebrate Christmas in eight countries and cultures.

Dec. 13 - 7 p.m. Sounds of the Season, at Elida High School auditorium, shows the fourth grade girls choir with a holiday collection of music.

Allen County high school seniors receive award

LIMA — Nine high-achieving Allen County high school seniors received the Honda-OSU Math medal Award from a partnership between Honda and The Ohio State University. The award recognizes the top senior mathematics student in 221 high schools in southwest and central Ohio.

Math medal winners from Allen County are: Rishika Avvari, Shawnee; Lexus Baker, Perry; Paul Blasiman, Bath; Benjamin Curth, Jefferson; Shannon Daley, Lima Central Catholic; Gage Goecke, Spencerville; Connor Hesseling, Delphos St. John’s; Ben Leis, Allen East; and Brice Metzger, Bluffton.

Lima schools releases concert schedules

LIMA — Lima schools has a busy December of student holiday concerts and performances. These performances are as follows:

Dec. 1: Heritage Harmonics, 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida.

Dec. 1: Liberty Arts Magnet seventh and eighth grade band, orchestra and choir concert, 7 p.m. in Lima Senior auditorium.

Dec. 6: Heritage Harmonics, 6 p.m. at the Lima Mall.

Dec. 6: Liberty Arts Magnet fifth and sixth grade band, orchestra and choir concert, 7 p.m. in Lima Senior auditorium.

Dec. 7: South Science and Technology Magnet Kindergarten through fourth grade concert, 5:30 p.m. at South.

Dec. 7: Liberty Arts magnet Touring Company, 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita’s Christmas Tree lighting.

Dec. 8: Heritage Elementary second-grade musical, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Heritage.

Dec. 8: Holiday in Harmony, 7:30 p.m. at Lima Senior auditorium, tickets are $5.

Dec. 9: Heritage Harmonics, 12:30 p.m. at Lima Convalescent Home.

Dec. 9: Freedom fourth grade choir, 1 p.m. at Elderly Day Care.

Dec. 10: Liberty Arts Magnet Touring Company, 12:30 p.m. at the Lima Mall.

Dec. 12: Heritage fourth grade Recorder and Heritage Harmonics concert, 5:30 p.m. at Heritage.

Dec. 13: Liberty Arts magnet eighth grade orchestra, 10:30 a.m. at Wyngate.

Dec. 13: Heritage Harmonics, 12:30 p.m. at Lima Manor.

Dec. 13: Freedom Elementary School’s “Christmas at the OK Corral,” at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Freedom.

Dec. 13: Lima North Middle School band, choir and orchestra concert, fifth grade at 6:30 p.m.; sixth grade at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: South Science and Technology Magnet fifth through eighth grade concert, 7 p.m. at South.

Dec. 14: Lima West Middle School band, choir and orchestra concert at 7 p.m. in Lima Senior auditorium.

Dec. 15: Independence Elementary School “Incredible Reindeer” at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Independence.

Dec. 15: Unity Elementary School Christmas Program, 2:15 p.m. at Unity.