Unemployment rates improve in 9 area counties

LIMA — Unemployment rates improved in nine area counties during the month of October, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Allen County’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points, going from 5 percent in September to 4.7 percent in October. It was one of of three area counties that saw its unemployment rate drop by 0.3 percent. Other counties experiencing a 0.3 percent drop were Shelby and Hardin counties.

Logan County saw the most significant decline in its unemployment rate, as it fell 0.4 percentage points. Unemployment rates in Auglaize, Hancock, Putnam and Mercer counties improved by 0.2 percent, while Van Wert County saw a 0.1 percent drop.

For the eighth month in a row, Mercer County boasted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3 percent. It was followed closely by Putnam County, whose unemployment rate of 3.3 percent was second-best in Ohio. Hancock and Auglaize counties’ unemployment rates of 3.4 and 3.6 percent were good for fourth- and eighth-best, respectively.

The highest unemployment rate in the state was Monroe County at 9.1 percent, follow by Noble (7.5 percent), Jackson (7.1 percent), Meigs (7.1 percent) and Morgan (7 percent) counties.

From September, unemployment rates decreased in 75 counties, did not change in seven counties and increased in six counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.6 percent in October. Most area counties, with the exception of Allen and Hardin counties, were below the statewide average for October.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima