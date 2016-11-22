Wapakoneta man shot to death in Lima

LIMA — A Wapakoneta man is dead after being shot Monday evening.

Ryan VanBuskirk, 35, was rushed to Lima Memorial Health System, but doctors were unable to save him, the Lima Department Police reported.

Police were called at 7:30 p.m. about a man down and shots fired in the 700 block of Catalpa Avenue. VanBuskirk was found lying in the lawn and bleeding heavily, police said.

Police may know who killed VanBuskirk but are not prepared to release a name yet. Detectives are following up on several leads and are looking for more than one person to talk to who may have information on the homicide, police said.

Anyone with information on VanBuskirk’s killing is urged to call Lima Police at 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.

VanBuskirk’s death is Lima’s sixth homicide of the year.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_LimaPoliceDepartment.jpg