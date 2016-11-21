Lincolnview discusses new building

MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview schools administrators held a public meeting Monday to discuss the possibility of adding a 33,000-square-foot facility to the campus to be used for both educational and athletic use as well as a community center.

About 50 people attended the meeting. The idea for a possible community center came about approximately a year ago when a strategic planning group made up of 50 community members held four meetings to discuss possible improvements to the district. One of the topics to cover for the committee was facilities and infrastructure, in which the idea of a community center came up.

“One of the things that kept coming up was youth opportunities,” said Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder. “We expanded that concept to the community as a whole, and this evolved into a community center idea.”

The building would include rooms for special classes such as science or mathematics labs. The building could also be used for clubs such as robotics. The building would include two basketball/volleyball courts, three batting cages, an indoor track, a fitness center, boy and girls locker rooms, restrooms, training room, a community room that would fit 40 to 70 people, track and field storage, concession stand and a ticket area.

Snyder added that the building could have several other uses. The building could be used in the case of an evacuation from the main building. Currently, students possibly have to be bused to other locations. He said the center would be available to the public for walking or physical fitness in the training room. He said it would also make facilities more readily available for staff as well, which he said could have an effect in insurance premiums for district employees since they would be in better shape if using the facility.

Snyder said it was the first meeting and that the school board is simply looking for input from the community about the possibility. He said there is no timetable. He added that he assumed that maintenance would be a minimum.

“We do not have issues with graffiti or people destroying property here,” Snyder said. “I think we would see the same thing here. We want the public to think about it and decide if this is something that makes sense for us. We want questions to come back to for the school board and administration for us to refer to.”

A cost of equipping the facility has not yet been determined. Based on the square footage, there would be about $15,000 in annual operating costs.

Garmann/Miller & Associates, of Minster, will do the engineering if the project goes through.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_LV-Comm-Bldg-Air-view.jpg Courtesy of Lincolnview schools A closer view of the proposed new building at Lincolnview schools. The school would use it for a variety of purposes, from classroom space to a community room. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_LV-Comm-Bldg-Ground-view.jpg A closer view of the proposed new building at Lincolnview schools. The school would use it for a variety of purposes, from classroom space to a community room. Courtesy of Lincolnview schools

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

