LIMA — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local is celebrating the holiday season by giving to those in need.

IBEW Local 32, which is based in Lima, is accepting donations for the West Ohio Community Action Partnership and the Allen County Veterans Food Pantry.

Monetary and non-perishable food donations are being collected at the IBEW Local 32 hall, 1975 N. West St. in Lima, and the Lima Electrical Apprenticeship Training Center, 2285 N. Cole St., Lima.