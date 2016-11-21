Pair caught, arrested for Shawnee Township burglary

LIMA — Two burglary suspects are in custody in connection with a burglary that occurred between 5:45 and 6 p.m. Sunday on the 4100 block of Susan Lane in Shawnee Township.

Cory Eugene Adkins, 34, no known address, and Tiffany M. Cline, 22, 1723 Kemp Road, Lima, have both been arrested and charged with burglary. The burglary was committed while the resident was away. Items stolen included a nine mm handgun and holster, a wallet, change and black leather gloves. Entry was gained through the front door.

Cline was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Monday at the Shawnee Township Police Department. Adkins was apprehended at 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The burglary remains under investigation.