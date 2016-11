LIMA — Dionne Warwick will be in concert Jan. 27 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Best known for her hits “Walk On By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Heartbreaker” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” Warwick has won five Grammy Awards and has sold more than 100 million records.

Tickets starting at $39 go on sale at noon Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at limaciviccenter.com.