Gas prices up nearly 8 cents in area counties

LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties increased an average of 7.8 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Auglaize County saw the most significant jump, going from $1.93 last week to $2.07 early Monday. Allen and Shelby counties were tied for the second-largest increase, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas climbing 12 cents in each county. Gas prices in Hancock County rose 8 cents, while prices in Hardin and Logan counties increased by 7 cents. The only area to experience a decrease was Van Wert County, which saw the average gas price fall by 1 cent.

The lowest average price in the region was $1.93 in Hardin and Van Wert counties, followed by Mercer ($2), Hancock, Putnam and Shelby ($2.04), and Allen, Auglaize and Logan ($2.07) counties.

In the Lima region, gas prices were up 8 cents from last month’s average of $1.99 and have risen 30 cents from last year’s average of $1.77.

Gas prices in Ohio have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.13.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 23 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago.

Despite the increase, GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan said gas prices may start falling as Thanksgiving approaches.

“As motorists pack their bags and prepare to head out for Thanksgiving, gas prices are falling across much of the country,” DeHaan said. “With a record amount of travelers, motorists will be facing congestion not only on highways but gas stations. But at least low gas prices have lingered for much of this year.”

DeHaan added that a meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this weekend may decide the fate of an oil production cut.

“But no matter what eventually takes place with the OPEC meeting, motorists are virtually guaranteed another year of gas prices that will remain well under all-time record highs as oil prices will likely remain confined between $40 and $60 for much of the next year,” he said.

By John Bush

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

