Police calls

2900 block of North West Street, Lima — A woman reported Saturday her husband struck her with his van.

State Route 309 and Interstate 75, Lima — A deputy reported Saturday conducting a traffic stop in which illegal drugs were in the vehicle.

3500 block of McClain Road, Lima — A woman reported Thursday receiving a threatening letter from another person.

5000 block of Ridge Road, Elida — A man reported Wednesday another person threatened him.

4000 block of Neely Road, Elida — A man reported Nov. 13 someone used his information to take money from his bank account.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.