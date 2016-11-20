Lima City Council to hold final reading on mayoral salary ordinance

LIMA — Lima City Council will take a third and final look at legislation that would freeze the salary for the mayoral position at just more than $135,000 for the full four years of the next mayoral term.

The legislation is the result of multiple discussions in the Lima City Council Finance Committee on how to curb the rise in compensation for the mayoral position, which had gone from about $86,000 in 2000 to $132,000 this year. In both previous readings, the ordinance received a 5-3 vote, short of the two-thirds majority needed for approval. A simple majority is needed to adopt an ordinance in its third reading.

In voting with 2nd Ward Councilman Sam McLean and 3rd Ward Councilman Jesse Lowe II against the measure at the ordinance’s first reading, 4th Ward Councilwoman Rebecca Kreher maintained that her vote was a reflection of what she was hearing from voters.

“I’m not voting ‘no’ because of a person, but because I’ve heard from voters,” she said.

Kreher also said after the ordinance’s first reading that with additional benefits, the total compensation for the mayor was closer to $213,000. However, city auditor Randall Bartels has since said that such fringe items such as travel and training dues and office supplies are not considered compensation, bringing the actual total compensation, including health insurance, pension and Medicare contributions, to $170,655.

In additional business, the council will vote on entering into a contract with Wisconsin-based Digital Intelligence to purchase a Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device system, which can be used to gather digital evidence from hard drives during investigations. The total cost for the system, according to Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, is $17,549.

Lima City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lima Municipal Building.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

