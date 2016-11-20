1 killed in Sunday crash on Lima’s North Shore Drive

LIMA — One person is dead after a crash Sunday morning in Lima.

At 8:31 a.m., the Lima Police Department was called to a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Drive near the South McDonel Street intersection. Upon arrival, they found that a Chevrolet Cavalier had struck a tree. According to Lima Fire Department officials, the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County coroner.

Officer Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, refused to release any details concerning the crash, including the name of the crash victim, citing a continuing investigation.