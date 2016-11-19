Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Nov. 8

Saniqua S. Jackson, 29, 2101 Brookhaven Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

George T. Kocher, Jr., 48, of 855 Fenway Drive, Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

James Diltz, 53, 413 Skinner St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Amber L. Douthitt, 32, of 1120 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Wayne A. Cole Jr., 25, of 543 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Hayden Allemang, 21, of 1045 Cameron Lane, Lima, pleaded no contest to criminal damaging/endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Titiana T. Alexander, 19, of 725 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Joe L. Jones, 24, of 2940 Lakewood Ave., Apt. B4, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging/endangering. Sentence: 90 days jail, 89 suspended, $150 fine.

David H. Brunk, 47, of 3233 N. Kemp Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to fail to file sales tax return. Sentence: $100 fine.

Douglas A. Dunson, 45, of 13158 county Road 155, Apt. 6, Kenton, pleaded guilty to illegal use/possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Rebecca Kanter, 48, of 526 S. Shawnee St., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Brooke L. Ackerman, 24, of 3300 Johnston Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $375 fine.

Danny L. Roush Jr., 22, of 6622 E. Walnut St., Tipp City, pleaded no contest to no operator license. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Joe L. Jones, 24, of 2940 Lakewood Ave., Apt. B4, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Anthony D. Chandler, 30, of 2435 Wilshire Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Derek J. Smith, 29, of 2650 W. Market St., Apt. 206B, Lima, pleaded guilty to no drivers license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kayla M. Gonzales, 27, of 330 N. Elizabeth St., second Floor, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 10 suspended, $150 fine.

Nov. 9

Douglas L. Kendrick, 29, of 815 Abbey Lane, Findlay, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Andrew S. Feltner, 30, of 7214 Melrose Ave., Apt. Up, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Alexandria T. Shilling, 24, of 821 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to keeping disorderly house. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

April M. Klaus, 26, of 1101 N. Main, Delphos, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

Marlon R. Godsey, 29, of 115 E. Third, Lima, pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dallas R. Ball, 21, of 124 N. Nixon Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $600 fine.

Willie J. Owens, 68, of 627 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $500 fine.

Damon McGraw, 43, of 816 2nd, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

April M. Davis, 35, of 961 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Douglas L. Kendrick, 29, of 815 Abbey Lane, Findlay, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Lydia G. Frank, 38, of 3876 St. Johns Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Dawayne N. Kisor, 20, of 204 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Ariel E. Gessel, 20, of 788 Holly, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Chandler A. Kipp, 20, of 11456 Wells Road, Anna, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Rickey W. Wilcutt, 45, of 858 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Douglas L. Wilson, 45, of 579 Cortlandt Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

James P. Lanker, 53, of 1246 Latham Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shanese A. Jennings, 32, of 522 Marian Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: $150 fine.

Mark A. Weatherford, 55, of 216 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kade House, 32, of 524 W. Franklin St., Kenton, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Montell C. Ellington, 20, of 530 Nova St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Bryanna N. Robertson, 22, of 613 Harrison Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Leiayre J. Freeman, 23, of 1020 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jerome N. Jackson Jr., 24, of 760 Hope St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Kenneth G. Rose, 33, of 9106 Sandusky Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to hit skip real property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Gerald A. Kohorst, 24, of 126 E. 13th St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to wrongful entrustment. Sentence: $500 fine.

Bruce L. Jackson, 33, of 214 N. Washington St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Lori A. Caudill, 41, of 108 Pearl St., Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Michael K. Rentfrow, 20, of 400 S. Mumaugh Road, Building 11, Apt. 1, Lima, pleaded not guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jonathan D. Myers, 33, of 104 West St., McGuffey, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $350 fine.

Nov. 10

Quentin H. Bartlett, 52, of 3101 Sloan St., Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty to expired operator license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to marked lanes/driving in. Sentence: $150 fine.

Patrick E. Godsey, 52, of 620 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Zakary Dunifon, 22, of 416 S. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Patricia A. Tippie, 23, of 938 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Travis K. White, 30, of 317 S. Leonard Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nov. 14

Jerry Shreve, 49, of 702 E. Michigan Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Derrick Jones, 36, of 215 S. Cole, Lima, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, 12 suspended, $150 fine.

Dyllion Lusher, 25, of 2426 Heathway Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 30 days jail, six suspended, $150 fine.

Joshua A. Ortiz, 24, of 216 E. Wayne St., c/o Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass railroad vehicle. Sentence: 90 days jail, 69 suspended, $150 fine.

Branden M. Davis, 24, of 1504 Karen Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, $150 fine.

Charles A. Cowan, 27, of 713 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail, $150 fine.

Dyllion Lusher, 25, of 2426 Heathway Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to reasonable control. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jason L. Duez, 19, of 660 S. Roberts Ave., Apt. A, Lima, pleaded guilty to no drivers license. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Gregory M. Piedt, 18, of 509 Hope St., Lima, pleaded guilty to drag racing. Sentence: $250 fine.

Walter L. Davis, 36, of 543 E. Albert, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

John E. Ferris, 43, of 208 W. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Jeffrey Berger, 49, of 626 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to stopping after accident information. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Rebecca M. Johnson, 27, of 551 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

John M. Walter, 21, of 5453 Nesbitt St., Apt. 4, Elida, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: $250 fine.

Matthew J. Beltz, 44, of 723 W. Lima St., Lot 47, Kenton, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

Ryan Kirkhoff, 28, of 1490 Reservoir Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Amy M. Ewing, 49, of 3333½ Carey St., Harrod, pleaded guilty to reasonable control. Sentence: $150 fine.

Justin R. Aab, 29, of 2680 W. Market St., Apt. 405A, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.