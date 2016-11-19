Biz Beat: Midwest Electric to distribute $1.38 million

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric is distributing $1.38 million in patronage capital payments to 7,297 current and former members. Eligible electric cooperative members will receive the refund either as a credit on their electric bill, by mail in late November, or as a separate check in December.

Patronage capital is the cooperative’s margins, or money left after all bills have been paid. Midwest Electric uses these margins for capital investments, such as building or replacing power lines, transformers and other electric system investments.

After being used as capital financing, the money is returned to members as patronage capital refunds. It represents each co-op member’s ownership — or equity — in their cooperative. Patronage capital is allocated to members in proportion to the dollar amount of electricity used.

This month’s payment will be to those who used Midwest Electric service in 1999 and 2000. It represents a half-year retirement of 2000’s margins and the final half-year from 1999.

A typical residential member from those years will receive a bill credit of about $144.

Election process begins for PPEC

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric is looking for highly qualified, professional individuals to run for its board of trustees. Three seats are up for re-election within Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s territory. The upcoming election will be for districts 1, 6 and 9.

District 6 includes members living in Auglaize, Brown, Latty and Washington townships in Paulding County, and those in Defiance and Highland townships in Defiance County. District 9 includes members who reside in Pleasant, Union, Ottawa and Riley townships in Putnam County.

Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.

Individuals who are interested in running must be a member of PPEC, and are asked to complete a petition form. Petition forms may be picked up at PPEC’s office at 401 McDonald Pike in Paulding. Petition forms may also be downloaded at PPEC.coop.

Holiday purchases help support LSO

LIMA — Holiday shoppers may support the Lima Symphony Orchestra by purchasing gifts through AmazonSmile and iGive. Both services allow customers to donate to a charitable organization of their choice, including the LSO.

Potential donors may register with these groups by creating an account. Once an account is created, customers will be prompted to select the charity of their choice at the time of purchase.

Donations help support LSO performances and educational programs.

WIB to present ‘Holiday Jollification’

LIMA — Women in Business will present ‘Holiday Jollification’ from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at The City Club in Lima.

Holiday Jollification will feature The Chamber Christmas Shoppe. Local women are invited to “relax, laugh and shop” during the event, a press release stated.

Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Register at limachamber.com.

Lima Mall plans holiday events

LIMA — The Lima Mall has several ongoing events this holiday season.

The ‘Santa Photo Experience’ is happening through Dec. 24. Children and their families may take a picture with Santa Claus during set hours in the Old Navy concourse at the mall. To learn when Santa will be at the mall, visit limamall.com.

‘Sensitive Santa’ will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Sensitive Santa will provide children with special needs and their families with a sensory-friendly environment to experience the time-honored tradition of visiting Santa Claus.

‘Paws and Claus’ will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. The event allows pet owners to bring their furry friends to the mall to have their photos taken with Santa Claus.

The mall will also provide holiday entertainment. Here are a list of upcoming performances:

• Hallelujah Saints Band, 2 p.m. Friday

• Allen East Choir, noon Dec. 6

• Heritage Elementary, 6 p.m. Dec. 6

• Purple Saxioke, 4 p.m. Dec. 16

• Christmas Surprise, 1 p.m. Dec. 17

PPEC breaks ground on Solar Project

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op recently broke ground on a new community solar program called “OurSolar.”

OurSolar reflects PPEC’s balanced approach to energy generation, a press release stated. While most of the power supplied to PPEC will continue to be produced by coal-fired generation, OurSolar gives the cooperative members the option to supplement that base-load power with locally-produced renewable energy.

The installation of the system is expected to take place Dec. 5. It is located next to Alex Products on Gasser Road in Paulding.

A subscription to a single panel costs $3 to $5. PPEC plans to hold informational meetings starting in February to further explain the program. PPEC members will also begin receiving information about the program beginning in January 2017.

