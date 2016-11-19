Delphos man arrested in child’s death

DELPHOS — Authorities arrested a Delphos man on Friday night in relation to the death of a 15-month-old boy on Tuesday.

Christopher M. Peters, 26, of 24249 Old Lincoln Highway, Apt. 24, Delphos, was arrested in Fostoria in Hancock County on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Delphos Police Department. Peters is in the Hancock County Jail in Findlay on an unrelated failure to appear warrant, awaiting extradition to Van Wert County.

Police are not releasing the name of the toddler boy, who was at Peters’ home when he died.

Peters faces initial charges of child endangerment, a third-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, pending a grand jury review of more serious charges.

The call was placed to 911 at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for help with an unresponsive child at 24249 Lincoln Highway by the child’s mother where she stayed at the old Lincoln Inn.

The mother tells the operator she checked on her son and found him unresponsive.

“He’s not breathing. He’s not moving,” she said. “He didn’t respond to anything I did.”

