LCC students, staff get hairy for cancer

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic students, faculty and other staff were able to take a popular November tradition and turn it into a good cause in the fight against cancer.

Throughout the month, all males at the school will have the chance to violate the dress code by growing facial hair through the month of “Movember.” Movember first started in Australia in 1999 when a group of young men grew mustaches for charity. The event has now grew worldwide as men grow mustaches and beards in the cause of various charities. A total of 20 staff and students are participating and the school raised $450 to be donated to the American Cancer Society for cancer treatment and research.

“We have a strict clean-shaven policy,” said LCC principal Stephanie Williams. “A student approached me about the idea, and we discussed it with other administrators and we thought it was a great idea.

Williams said it was a great fundraiser for the first year and the event will likely continue each year.

Movember started on Nov. 1. However, Nov. 1 was on a Tuesday, and several students had already started to grow their beards over the weekend. Williams was approached about starting it on Monday, Oct. 31. She gave the idea the thumbs up with one hitch.

Students and staff participating received a special pin designed by art teacher Megan Etzkorn to wear on their tie daily to give them their facial hair pass. Cost to participate was $20, or $25 to start on the extra day Oct. 31.

Senior Regan Altenbach approached Williams about the idea and said he thought it was a great start.

“We knew it would be a limited amount of people because not everyone grows facial hair and only males would participate,” Regan said, “but every little bit counts. It goes for a good cause.”

Senior Anthony Venturella said it is nice to save time in the morning, even though it may only be for a month.

“I can sleep in 10 more minutes and not have to worry about it,” Anthony said. “I am usually clean-shaven, but this is for a good cause.”

LCC seniors Anthony Venturella and Regan Altenbach display 21 days of facial hair growth at the school Friday. LCC staff and students particpated in "Movember" to raise money for cancer research.

By Lance Mihm

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

