Man indicted in 2001 homicide

LIMA — A man who recently walked into the Lima Police Department and confessed to a 15-year-old unsolved homicide was indicted this week by the grand jury.

David W. Evans, 35, of 936 E. Second St., was indicted on aggravated murder with a gun and aggravated robbery with a gun. He is charged over the July 2, 2001, killing of 69-year-old Cardell Beachum. The charges carry up to life in prison as the maximum sentence.

Evans had been a suspect in the Beachum homicide for a long time, but police just didn’t have enough evidence against him to file charges. He had been interviewed by police over the years, as well, a detective said.

Beachum was shot to death outside his business, Sports and Sorts, when he was closing up. The business was a pool hall and gambling establishment at 1290 St. Johns Ave. Beachum was trying to lock the door to his business when he was shot in the upper body. He was found lying in front of the entrance to the business with the door key in his hand.

Neighbors called police reporting shots. Police responding found Beachum dead.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

