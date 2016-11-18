Pandora woman indicted in 2 bank robberies

LIMA — A woman accused of robbing the same bank twice was indicted by the grand jury this week.

Kaylee N. Shoopman, 26, of Pandora, was indicted on two counts of robbery, each a second-degree felony carrying up to eight years in prison.

Shoopman is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Hardin Highway twice in October. The first time she gave a teller a note demanding money. The second time she pulled a weapon and told the teller “don’t make me hurt you,” a detective said.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Shoopman was arrested based on information witnesses to the robbery told sheriff investigators about a description of her vehicle. The car later was located in Pandora, and Shoopman was arrested.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

