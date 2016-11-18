Delphos police investigate child’s death

DELPHOS — Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child found unresponsive at a home, the Delphos Police Department said Friday morning.

Delphos police were called at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive child at 24249 Lincoln Highway. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel found the child, Delphos police reported.

The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office was called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene. The child’s body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, and the results are pending, Delphos Police reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to process it for possible evidence, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Delphos police declined to release the name of the child.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Delphos.jpg