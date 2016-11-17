Lima school board says thanks

LIMA — Lima school board president Michael Ley expressed gratitude to superintendent Jill Ackerman and other school officials that attended a rally on the statehouse steps in Columbus Tuesday to express concerns in public education.

“We appreciate them going to raise awareness,” Ley said. “We need to get them officials to reach out to people who are working in the field every day.”

The rally addressed several concerns, including the current high school graduation point system, standardized tests and legislation that creates mandates on the school districts. The Ohio School Board was in session during the rally. Districts are hoping that one-size fits all legislation and rigorous testing policies will be better addressed. The Ohio School Board currently is considering major changes due to responses from school districts throughout the state.

Ley also thanked school staff, the media and the public for helping the district renew a five-year, 5.99 levy that was on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“There was a major (presidential) election going on that overshadowed the school levy,” Ley said. “The staff did a good job in communicating to the public what we could lose or what would continue based on the levy vote.”

The levy raises $1.27 million for general operations and $425,286 for permanent improvements.

Ley said the staff also worked well with students who had major concerns with the outcome of the presidential election.

“There were many students who were worried with how the election turned out,” Ley said. “Some students were concerned if they would stay here depending on the outcome. The staff played a big role in helping them control their fears.”

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

