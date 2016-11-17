Vino Bellissimo introduces Mediterranean cuisine

LIMA — Seeing a need for more diversified food options in the Lima area, Vino Bellissimo is now offering a full menu of Mediterranean cuisine.

Vino Bellissimo, a wine and craft beer store that features a full-service bar and live entertainment, added Mediterranean-style menu options about a month ago. The menu includes nearly 50 items for lunch and dinner.

“Part of what keeps people here locally is diversity, so we don’t want people to have to travel to a bigger city for some different options like Mediterranean food,” said Marc Reinicke, who owns Vino Bellissimo with his wife, Carissa. “We’re trying to bring something a little different to Lima.”

The dinner menu features a lamb or chicken gyro plate, mussels, a falafel plate, curry eggplant and more. For lunch, patrons may order a Mediterranean flatbread or salad, a spiced chickpea wrap, a falafel sandwich or a veggie wrap, among other options.

Vino Bellissimo’s lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and dinner is served from 4 to 10 p.m. on those days. It is closed Sundays.

The menu also includes appetizers, snacks and items that are served all day. Along with a traditional hummus or cheese plate, Mediterranean food lovers may try a more unique option such as babaganoush — roasted eggplant pureed with herbs and tahini — or tabbouleh, a salad made of grains, tomato, cucumber, mint, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and more.

The Reinickes said their food is also affordable. There are 14 menu items under $6, and the most expensive dinner plate is sold for $15. The entire lunch menu is $8 a plate, and most dinner options are $12.

Marc Reinicke described the menu as “healthy and diverse,” with an extra emphasis on vegetarian and vegan cuisine. He said there are more than 20 options for vegetarians and vegans alike.

“There’s not a whole lot of menus around here that have a wide variety for vegans and vegetarians, but this menu does,” he said. “It’s tasty, it’s affordable and it’s good for you.”

Along with lunch and dinner, Vino Bellissimo will expand its menu even further with the addition of brunch. Starting Saturday, patrons may indulge in breakfast items such as crepes, bacon and eggs, as well as the full lunch menu and drink options that include Bloody Marys, mimosas, wine and cocktails.

Brunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

“Maybe you went out Friday night and you wake up Saturday feeling like you need something to kick-start your day,” Marc Reinicke said. “It’s a nice way to start the weekend off.”

For Reinicke, offering an eclectic variety of food and drink options is something he believes will add a kick to the somewhat diluted cuisine landscape in the Lima area.

“There’s like 50 places to get pizza and like 30 places for hamburgers, so we’re heavily ingrained in this pizza-burger community as far as food goes,” he said. “This is definitely a different option, and I think people will be happy to see something unique.”

Nick Piper, a cook at Vino Bellissimo, prepares a gyro wrap on Thursday. The gyro wrap is one of seven Mediterranean-style lunch options on Vino Bellissimo’s new menu. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_vino-bellissimo.jpg Nick Piper, a cook at Vino Bellissimo, prepares a gyro wrap on Thursday. The gyro wrap is one of seven Mediterranean-style lunch options on Vino Bellissimo’s new menu. John Bush | The Lima News The menu at Vino Bellissimo inclues a lamb gyro wrap and Mediterranean salad. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_vino-bellissimo-2.jpg The menu at Vino Bellissimo inclues a lamb gyro wrap and Mediterranean salad. John Bush | The Lima News

Mediterranean cuisine unveiled

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

