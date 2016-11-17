Police calls

200 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to a location to take a report of a theft.

400 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to a location where a break in occurred.

2450 Allentown Road, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to Walmart over a shoplifter.

1000 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to handle a domestic violence dispute.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.