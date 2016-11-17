Get This: NY Times says subscriptions rose since Trump’s win

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times pushed back against President-elect Donald Trump, saying Thursday that its paid subscriptions have jumped since the election, despite what Trump has said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the Times “is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena.’” Trump has tweeted about the newspaper six times since being elected, mostly to criticize the paper’s coverage of him.

The Times said Thursday that it added 41,000 paid subscriptions to its newspaper and digital news products in the week since Election Day. The Times said the increase is its largest one-week rise since 2011, when it launched its digital subscription model.

Earlier this month, the New York Times Co. reported a sharp drop in advertising revenue during its third quarter, but said digital news subscriptions rose in the period by 116,000 to bring its total to 1.3 million subscriptions.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_GetThis-7.jpg