Father who drown child seeks to withdraw plea after 10 years in prison

OTTAWA — A man serving a life sentence for drowning his child is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea to aggravated murder.

Michael Luebrecht, 48, who was sentenced to prison in 2006 with the chance for parole after serving 25 years, wants to withdraw his plea to the charge. He was convicted of drowning his 13-month-old son, Joel Michael, on May 23, 2005, at his home in Fort Jennings.

Luebrecht filed the motion Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

During a 911 call, Luebrecht admitted to drowning his son in the bathtub after picking up his son from a babysitter. He filled the tub and held his son under water.

Luebrecht had a history of mental illness.

