St. Marys Police look for store robber

ST. MARYS — Police are looking for the man who robbed Lester’s Tobacco with a knife Wednesday evening.

The man dressed in all black walked in wearing a mask at 6 p.m., showed the knife and demanded money, St. Marys police and the store manager reported.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. The man is described as 6 foot tall and bald. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call St. Marys Police at 419-394-2325.

The store is offering a cash reward for the arrest of the robbery, said Lori Goodwin, the manager at the store.

Goodwin said no one was injured in the robbery.