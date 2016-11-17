Lima Pallet planning to expand, add 24 jobs

LIMA — Allen County commissioners approved a 10-year, 60-percent real estate tax abatement for Lima Pallet Company to help facilitate the company’s planned expansion.

With work currently underway to expand Lima water and sewer service to Lima Pallet, the company is now in position to consider the more than $1 million expansion, which would add two new buildings and 24 new jobs, according to Allen Economic Development Group CEO Jeff Sprague.

“They’ll be adding a 5,000 square foot building and a 2,000 square foot building,” Sprague said. “So if you look at the production out there right now, it will really help them to have a better flow, both from the production standpoint and from a material storage standpoint.”

The expansion would not begin until utility expansion is completed, with that project expected to be completed by next summer.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

