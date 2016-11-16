Goodwill moves to new location in Van Wert

VAN WERT — In an effort to create a more convenient shopping experience for customers and individuals who donate to the organization, the Goodwill store in Van Wert has moved to a new facility in the city’s Towne Center.

On Wednesday, Goodwill celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at 206 Towne Center Blvd. The new facility replaces Goodwill’s former location at 1220 S. Shannon St.

“This store replaces an older location that was a little bit run down,” said Lance Detrick, president/CEO of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley. “This gives us a nice, new look, and I think the community will really like it. It’s a very modern-looking thrift store with a lot of high-quality stuff.”

Gene Motycka, a regional manager for Goodwill Easter Seals, said the sales floor of the new facility is roughly 15 percent larger than the old store. The larger sales floor, Motycka said, creates more room for Goodwill to display its variety of clothing, accessories, houseware, furniture and more.

In addition, Motycka said the new location has enhanced the donation experience for individuals dropping off items to be sold in the store.

“Through design and construction, we can become much more efficient and provide a higher quality donation experience,” Motycka said. “I think we accomplished that with this new facility.”

He added that location was another factor in the decision to move the retail store. In the Towne Center, Goodwill is located near state routes 127 and 30, and is situated next to Wal-Mart.

“Being in front of a major big box department store helps in terms of traffic because people are coming this way anyway,” he said. “It gives us greater visibility, so it was really a no-brainer for us to come here.”

Detrick said establishing a modern retail store with a more convenient location will likely create more donations, which will enhance the selection of items for customers to choose from. The more items people purchase, he said, the more opportunities there are for Goodwill to support its other missions.

One of those missions is helping individuals with physical and developmental disabilities find employment. Motycka said several individuals with disabilities are employed at the Goodwill store in Van Wert.

“Every time you shop or donate, you’re providing funding for our program services,” Motycka said. “It allows us an absolutely perfect way of marrying our retail side and our mission side of helping and empowering people with disabilities.”

The Van Wert location is the fourth new store Goodwill Easter Seals has opened this year. It joins new facilities in Lima, Huber Heights and Butler Township.

The Goodwill location in Van Wert is open seven days a week. Retail store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The store is also open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, with donations accepted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

