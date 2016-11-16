Education Roundup

Bluffton participating in Giving Tuesday

BLUFFTON — On Nov. 29, Bluffton University is participating in the Bluffton Day of Giving on Giving Tuesday, the university is challenged to raise $50,000 in 24 hours. When the challenge is met, an anonymous donor will add an additional $10,000 gift for a total of $60,000 in one day.

Go to http://bluffton.edu/givingtuesday to make a gift and to check on Bluffton’s progress toward its goal on Nov. 29.

3 students philosophy club members

ASHLAND — Three area students are members of the Philosophy Club at Ashland University.

Logan Rex, of Lima, is the son of Randy and Kimberly Rex and is a 2014 graduate of Bath High School. Rex is majoring in political science.

William Scott, of Lima, is the son of Roger and Mary Scott and is a 2013 graduate of Shawnee High School. Scott is majoring in biology.

Nicholas Slinger, of Bluffton, is the son of Ronald and Jacqui Slinger, and a 2013 graduate of Bluffton High School. Slinger is majoring in psychology.

Smith accepts Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award

FINDLAY — University of Findlay Pharmacy student, Dallas Smith, accepted the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award at an Association of Fundraising Professional Northwest Ohio chapter lunch.

The Defiance native has organized service troops to developing countries and assists regional residents. He and three other students founded Oilers Serving Abroad, which enables students to travel to the Dominican Republic and Haiti to help schoolchildren and refugees. In addition, Smith has helped establish the graduating class philanthropy honor cord program and helped raise funds for the 2016 senior class gift, which collected nearly $4,000 to create the Findlay Fund Class of 2016 Scholarship.

UNOH named 2017 Military Friendly School

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to announce that it has been designated a 2017 Military Friendly School by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs, and Military Spouse. This is the eighth consecutive year that the University of Northwestern Ohio has received this distinction.

The UNOH Military Relations Department began in 2001. The department provides assistance with the enrollment process to all military, veterans, and spouses, and assists with scheduling, financial aid, academic counseling and customer service.

English Festival Forum

BLUFFTON — Julia Spicher Kasdorf, professor of English and women’s studies at Pennsylvania State University, will present “News from Poems: History and Practice of Documentary Poetry” at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 in Founders Hall.

The award-winning poet and essayist will introduce documentary poetry, a vital stream of American letters since the 1930s.

Findlay student groups elect presidents

FINDLAY — Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2016-17 academic year. There are more than 90 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special-interest groups at the University of Findlay.

Kate Bauer, of Van Wert, is president of the University of Findlay Ohio Student Educator Association.

Alicia Buettner, of Elida, is president of Students Teaching Respect for Individuals with Disabilities Everyday.

Tyler Carroll, of Bluffton, is president of the Euler Math Club.

Catherine Donaldson, of Continental, is president of the Health Professions Organization.

Erica Frantz, of Bluffton, is president of Psi Chi International (Psychology).

Justin Hendershot, of Lima, is president of the Criminal Justice and Forensic Science Club.

Catherine Schnipke, of Fort Jennings, is president of the Entrepreneurial Action for Others Creates a Better World for Us All.

Emily Siefker, of Elida, is president of Circle K.

Patrick Walker, of Columbus Grove, is president of the Pi Theta Epsilon Occupational Therapy Honor Society.

ONU holds professional commitment ceremony

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy conducted its annual professional commitment ceremony in the ONU Sports Center.

The event marks the transition from the students’ first three years of ONU pharmacy education to their final three professional years in the direct-entry program.

During the annual professional commitment ceremony, third-year pharmacy students receive their white coats from their pharmacist mentors, a symbol of this milestone in their journeys to become pharmacists. Each student received his or her white coat from one of more than 100 alumni who were on campus to serve as mentors for the students as they progress in the pharmacy profession.

In addition to receiving their white coats, students take an oath of professional commitment to signify their commitment to the profession and their future patients.

Findlay students win scholarships

FINDLAY — University of Findlay students Tyler Adkins and Devin Hatter received Browns Edge Program scholarships.

Adkins is a freshman majoring in marketing and Hatter is a junior majoring in business managements. Each will receive a $10,000 scholarship and be recognized at the Dec. 11 game in Cleveland.

The Browns Edge Program is a partnership between the University of Findlay and the Cleveland Browns, forged in 2015. It offers business and communication internship opportunities for students at the corporate headquarters in Berea, other educational programs on campus and makes it possible for quality undergraduates to help the Browns further the franchises’ sports industry goals.

Gable presents poster at Heidelberg

TIFFIN — Alyssa Gable, of Delphos, was one of 21 psychology majors who presented a poster on the Junior Experience earlier this month. The presentations are held annually each fall semester.

As part of the Heidelberg curriculum for psychology majors, each major is required to complete a Junior Experience, consisting of either study abroad, an internship, or an independent research project.

Gable, a senior, completed a study abroad experience in Seville, Spain.

Bluffton to present “Messiah”

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will present its performance of George Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in Founders Hall. The event is free and open to the public; a free-will offering will be taken.

Drake part of Psychology Club

VAN WERT — Hannah Drake, of Van Wert, is a member of Ashland University’s Psychology Club. She is majoring in psychology.

Drake graduate in 2015 from Crestview High School.

Bluffton University Colloquium

BLUFFTON — Dr. Sarah Cecire, professor of education, will discuss “Adventures in Antarctica” at a Friday Colloquium on Dec. 2. The presentation is free and open to the public beginning at 4 p.m. in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Cecire spent the fall 2015 semester on sabbatical researching, planning and studying Antarctica including a two-week trip to the continent. The preplanning, along with the trip, resulted in the creation of 18 teaching units available to elementary school teachers with Antarctica as the backdrop.

The lessons range from “The Penguins of Antarctica” to “Water, Water Everywhere.” The units integrate various subject areas such as language arts, math, physical education, science, social studies, technology and art.