Holiday tradition: ONU Holiday Spectacular show dates set

ADA — The ONU Holiday Spectacular has become a tradition for the Christmas season. This year is the 22nd year for the event.

The show will be presented at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ada, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19. There will be one matinee performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 19. It will also be in Lima at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 with two matinee shows at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4.

The musical welcomes the holiday season and includes dancing and singing while showcasing the performance talents of ONU students and area children. The show features carols, lavish sets, ballerinas, toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus. It is set in the North Pole, Toyland, Santa’s Workshop and Lima.

Local performers include Riley Alexander, of Ottawa, as Tinsel; Katelyn Patterson, of Ada, as Angel and Shawn Stevens, of Lima, as Santa. In all, approximately 80 ONU students and 18 children are part of the cast as singers, dancers and other performers.

The performance is under the direction of Kirsten Osbun-Manley, resident artist in music and musical theatre program director at Ohio Northern University; Gina Wiley, artistic director and owner of The Dancer By Gina, in Delphos will serve as choreographer and Michael Jordan, lecturer in the department of music, is music director.

The show is underwritten in part by the DeBow and Catherine Freed Endowment for the Arts and Kewpee Hamburgers.

For more than two decades, Harry and Myrna Shutt, the owners of Kewpee Hamburgers, have underwritten the ONU Holiday Spectacular. They have funded the expense of moving the performance from Ada to Lima, and have maintained the price at $5 for the Lima performances to ensure the show is affordable for families.

Submitted photo. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_HOLIDAY-SPECTACULAR-1-1-1.jpg Submitted photo.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: The ONU Holiday Spectacular WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19. One matinee show at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 WHERE: ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts, 525 S. Main St., Ada TICKETS: $5 students/children; $10 seniors; $15 faculty/staff; $20 adults Available online at www.onu.edu/freed or call the Freed Center Box Office at 419-772-1990 WHAT: The ONU Holiday Spectacular WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3; two matinee shows at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima TICKETS: $5 general admission. Tickets available at any Kewpee Hamburgers location or by calling the Freed Center Box Office at 419-772-1900

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511