Crotty named Lima’s new community development director

LIMA — Mayor David Berger announced Wednesday that Susan Crotty will succeed Amy Sackman Odum as the city’s Community Development Director, effective Nov. 28. Odum will retire at the end of November.

Crotty is currently the Industrial and Community Development Manager for the City of St. Marys. Prior to that, she served in a similar position with the city of Pickerington. She had also worked with the Columbus Urban Growth Corporation.

“I am pleased that we have been able to attract someone with Susan’s training, background and skills,” Berger said. “She is familiar with our region of the state, and she is well-versed in many state and federal programs.”

Read more about this story in Thursday’s The Lima News.

Craig Kelly | The Lima News Mayor David Berger has appointed Susan Crotty, right, as the city's new community development director, effective Nov. 28. Crotty will replace Amy Sackman Odum, who will retire the end of November. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Community-Development.jpg Craig Kelly | The Lima News Mayor David Berger has appointed Susan Crotty, right, as the city's new community development director, effective Nov. 28. Crotty will replace Amy Sackman Odum, who will retire the end of November.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.