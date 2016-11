LIMA — To mark the official beginning of the holiday season, iHeartMedia Lima is inviting the public to attend the third annual Flip the Switch event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the square in downtown Lima.

During the free event, Mix 103.3 will broadcast holiday music, and the lights in downtown Lima will be turned on in celebration of the season. Flip the Switch will also include caroling, face painting, treats, crafts and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For details, call 419-223-2060.