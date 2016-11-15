Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Nov. 3

Scott Sharrits, Columbus Grove, and Patricia Sharrits, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Aug. 27, 2010, in Leipsic, and have no children.

Mark A. Kohls, Columbus Grove, and Laurie A. Kohls, Columbus Grove, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Aug. 25, 2007, in Columbus Grove, and have no children.

Nov. 4

Stephanie R. Phillips, 33, 21153 Road I-17, Cloverdale, was sentenced to one day jail for felony non-support. She was placed on three years community control, given credit for one day served, must maintain employment, pay child support, obtain her high school diploma and validate her operator’s license. Another count of nonsupport was dismissed.

Terry L. Winter, 42, 161 Main St., Cloverdale, was sentenced to five days jail for failure to register employment as a sex offender. He was given credit for one day served. He was placed on two years community control and was ordered to pay child support, comply with sex offender registration requirements and maintain employment.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Buffalo, N.Y., was granted a foreclosure judgment against Joshua Vargo, Grand Rapids, and Tracy L. Vargo, Grand Rapids, in the amount of $61,949.20, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 9

Joshua J. Siferd, 20, 312 N. Main St., Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days jail for unlawful conduct with a minor. He was given credit for 26 days served and placed on three years community control. He must obtain employment, undergo an assessment for a sexual crime violation and have no contact with any minor unless supervised by an adult. He had to register as a Tier II sex offender.

David M. McKinley, 30, 418 Park St., Marion., was ordered to complete the SEARCH Program for an amended charge of burglary. He was placed on three years community control and was given credit for 110 days served. He must undergo outpatient assessment and treatment, undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring, not consume alcohol, maintain employment and pay restitution of $200. A charge of theft was dismissed.

New Cases

PNC Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Rodney W. Klenz, Ottoville, and Patricia M. Klenz, Cloverdale; foreclosure.

Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, v. Mark W. Vogel, Leipsic; foreclosure.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Nov. 3

Justin T. Keiser, 21, 15024 Old State Route 65, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to first-offense OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 174 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He was also fined $50 for failure to control.

Rogelio L. Pardo, 35, 205 Maple St., Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to OVI second-offense and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 90 days suspended, $1,000 fine, $475 suspended, five-year license suspension, jail sentence concurrent with common pleas case, and complete mental health assessment.

Nov. 7

Jeffery L. Brown, II, 19, 1350 N. Locust St., Apt. 102, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $100 fine and 16 hours of community service. A charge of underage possession was dismissed.

Nov. 8

Billy J. Baker, 41, 201 Patterson St., North Baltimore, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Nov. 7

James A. Rhodes State College, Columbus, default judgment v. Kevin J. Rader, Vaughnsville, $8,932.39, plus interest and costs.

LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., default judgment v. Mike Boisvert, Pandora, $2,483.65, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 8

Lima Radiological Associates, Inc., Toledo, default judgment v. Elliott N. Lewis, Columbus Grove, and Jennifer L. Lewis, Columbus Grove, $421.74, plus interest and costs.

Lima Memorial Professional Corp., default judgment v. Tanya R. McKee, Continental, $748.25, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Surgical Specialist, Findlay, default judgment v. Katherine J. Doster, Columbus Grove, $1,975, plus interest and costs.

Buckeye Anesthesia Services & Consultants, Detroit, default judgment v. Nicholas Schnipke, Columbus Grove, $643.82, plus interest and costs.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, default judgment v. Linda Shartzer, Ottawa, $1,756.23, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 9

Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, default judgment v. Amber L. Eagleson, Leipsic, $2,792.57, plus interest and costs.

Associated Pathologists, Toledo, default judgment v. Amber L. Eagleson, Leipsic, $18.12, plus interest and costs.

Wood County Women’s Care, Bowling Green, default judgment v. Amber L. Eagleson, $51.70, Leipsic, plus interest and costs.