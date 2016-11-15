Education Roundup

Crestview holds 5th Grade D.A.R.E. Culmination

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary recognized all fifth-graders who completed the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. Deputy Michael Biberstine, of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, emceed the event. Highlights included a song performed by the fifth-grade class, remarks from Mike Estes, Crestview superintendent, as well as essay presentations from winners Lillia Bladen, Trey Skelton and Zoey Miller.

All fifth-graders received a pin and certificate for completing the program. Fifth-graders also were given free D.A.R.E. T-shirts, donated by the Convoy Lions Club.

LCC welcomes students from Spain

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic High School welcomed Leyre and Laura, who have been awarded a 100 percent paid scholarship from the Foundation Amancio Ortega in Spain to have the chance to experience American education and culture.

The Thompsons have opened their home to welcome the students and share with them their life and culture for the next 10 months. Through this cultural exchange, the host families will learn more about Spain, its language and its culture.

Allen East Elementary School conference schedule

HARROD — Allen East Elementary School (grades K through 5) will hold parent-teacher conferences from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be no school for grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Tuesday.

Allen East School will be closed Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving break.

Lima City Schools perform at Christmas Tree Festival

LIMA — The Lima City Schools will play a role in the annual Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St. The festival runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

Lima elementary students will have artwork on display throughout the festival. Several student performance groups will also be highlighted. Below is the schedule:

Nov. 30: Lima West Middle School Choir performs at noon.

Dec. 1: Lima Senior High School Show Choir performs at 10:15 a.m.

Dec. 2: Heritage Harmonics perform at noon.

Elida Educational Foundation selling “300 Club” raffle

ELIDA — The Elida Educational Foundation is offering “300 Club” Raffle tickets for $20 each with each ticket giving 36 opportunities to win a monthly drawing. This fundraiser provides scholarship opportunities for students.

Winning tickets from one drawing are included in future drawings. Winners will receive $75, $50 and $25.

To purchase, include name, address and phone number along with a check made payable to Elida Educational Foundation. Return to: Joel Parker, Treasurer, 4380 Sunnydale Ave., Elida, OH 45807. The raffle tickets will be mailed to you.

For information, email Parker at [email protected]

Drug and alcohol recovery speaker at Vantage Career Center

VAN WERT — Drug and alcohol recovery speaker Christopher Skinner will be speaking and answering questions at Vantage Career Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. The meeting takes place in Room 414 on the east side of Vantage.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

Elida Breakfast Club poinsettia sale

ELIDA — The Elida Breakfast Club is taking orders for Christmas poinsettias. The proceeds from the sale of the poinsettias help fund scholarships for Elida students. There are red, white and pink poinsettias to choose from.

A 6.5-inch pot is $8; 8.5-pots at $15; and 10-inch baskets are $18.

Orders will be accepted until Nov. 30.

Fill out the order form on the school website and return to the high school academic office, choir or FCCLA student.

Poinsettias will be delivered Dec. 7.

Make checks payable to Elida Breakfast Club.

Lima West music students get taste of music careers

LIMA — Lima West Middle School students in the school’s music technology classes will tour several local places Thursday to learn about stage and radio work and other nonperforming careers in music.

Students will hear presentations and get tours of the facilities at each of the stops, focusing on nonperforming carers in music, which is standard for eighth-grade music in Ohio.

Students visited The Eagle Radio Station at Childers Media with Londell Smith; Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center with sound personnel, and Chad Stearns, of Modo Media. Sara Chongson will also talk to the students about opportunities with the Lima Symphony Orchestra; Lima Senior High School auditorium with Greg Miller.

Following the trip, the students will select a career opportunity that interests them and do presentations to the class.

Pandora Rocket Tech creating videos for Red Cross centennial

PANDORA — The American Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service. Pandora-Gilboa High School Rocket Tech program are helping to create a video detailing the history and impact of the Red Cross in this area.

The Rocket Tech program, will be organizing and producing the videos.

Lima City Schools release early before Thanksgiving

LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school on Tuesday. Students are off for Thanksgiving break beginning Nov. 23. School resumes Nov. 28.

Lima North Middle School and Lima West Middle School will release students at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Freedom Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Independence Elementary School, Unity Elementary School, South Science and Technology Magnet School will release students at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Liberty Arts Magnet School and Lima Senior High School will release students at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame

DELPHOS — The Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame Committee announced the Class of 2016, the 13th class to enter the Hall of Fame:

Professional Achievement: Duane Pohlman, Class of 1982

Arts/Athletic Achievement: Ken Burgei, Class of 1968

Service to Mankind: the Rev. Bob Holden, Class of 1954

Service to St. John’s: Dorothy Fisher

The induction ceremony will be held beginning with an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Nov. 27. A free brunch will be served in the All Saints Building at St. John’s School beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to attend the brunch. Reservations can be mailed to Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 112, Delphos, OH 45833. Include name, number attending, and contact information. You may also contact Bob Ebbeskotte at [email protected] or call 419-692-0752. Deadline for reservations is Saturday.

Lima City Schools’ Kindergartners celebrate Thanksgiving

LIMA — Freedom Elementary School kindergartners will share a Thanksgiving Feast at 1 p.m. Monday.

Students will be treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Several Lima Police Department officers and their wives will attend the meal and spend time with the students.

Wapakoneta High School Octagon Club honored

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 recognized The Wapakoneta High School Octagon Club for more than two decades of service with the Adopt-A-Highway program. The club is made up of high school students and has been active in the community since 1985. It was founded by the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimists as a way to help students develop valuable leadership skills and make a difference in their community. The groups picks up litter along a stretch of state Route 198 in Auglaize County.

Findlay youth earns Eagle Scout status

FINDLAY — David Forwalder III, 17, of Findlay, earned his Eagle Scout status. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 310, an American Legion Post 3 charter that includes individuals with multiple handicaps. He earned his Eagle Scout status at Hancock Park District’s Riverbend Recreation Area.

Forwalder, with the assistance of his parents, David and Melissa, sister and brother-in-law Samantha and Clyde Milum and Scoutmaster Doug Couchot, built a canoe path on the south side of the Blanchard River just downstream of the Township Road 208 park’s covered bridge. Forwalder recognized the need for the project after consulting with Bill Patch, Hancock Park District Park Operation Manager.

Lima Senior DECA highlighted

LIMA — Lima Senior High School’s DECA marketing program was on display at the Student Achievement Fair held Tuesday.

The Achievement Fair was held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Columbus Conference Center.

Schools have to apply and be accepted to take part. The DECA booth featured the Big Spartans Little Spartans program and Around the Spartan.

The Big Spartans Little Spartans program is when students spend one day a week working with North Middle School fifth- and sixth-graders staff believe would benefit. Each middle-schooler has a DECA mentor. They help with schoolwork, do activities together, become close friends and plan community service projects together.

Around the Spartan uses a broadcast studio in the high school. Students created a sportscast showed each Friday on closed-circuit TVs in the school The show is based on ESPN’s “Around the Horn” and includes local business sponsorships.

Lima Senior student, Carolina Aguirre, also had a piece of artwork on display at the conference.