Union workers strike against Federal-Mogul in Van Wert

VAN WERT — Employees of the Federal-Mogul Corporation plant in Van Wert went on strike at midnight, an official with United Steelworkers Local 14742 confirmed Monday morning.

The Local 14742 union represents employees at Federal-Mogul, a global manufacturer of non-discretionary parts for automobiles, light trucks, heavy rucks and farm and construction vehicles. The Van Wert facility manufactures seals for the heavy duty and industrial marketplace, with a focus on oil bath seals and railroad seals.

Federal-Mogul employees represented by the union are striking for the second time in three years. In November 2013, nearly 400 union members went on strike as a result of a contract dispute. An agreement with the company was reached just one day later.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

