Cubs fans can rest in peace

LIMA — As the Chicago Cubs made their historic run to the World Series, Gethsemani Cemetery manager Dan Gallagher started to notice newspapers appearing by the headstone of a couple who were presumably local Cubs fans.

About eight headlines reading “Tribe Can’t KO Cubs” and “Cubs Heading to World Series” decorate the grave of Richard L. “Dick” Jordan, who died in 2001, and his wife, Lillian.

It’s still unknown who has placed the newspapers on the grave. Gallagher said he’s noticed more stories appear each week, but he has never seen the person responsible.

It remains a mystery, but the Jordans are almost certainly smiling as the Cubs ended a 108-year World Series drought.