Trump opens door to Clintons

President-elect Donald Trump described Hillary Clinton as gracious in her phone call this week conceding defeat and hinted that he may take future advice from her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Hillary called, and it was a lovely call, and it was a tough call for her, I mean, I can imagine,” Trump, in his first television interview since the election, told CBS’ “60 Minutes.” “Tougher for her than it would have been for me. I mean, for me, it would have been very, very difficult. She couldn’t have been nicer. She just said, ‘Congratulations, Donald, well done.’”

Trump, who redrew the political map with his win Tuesday, carrying several states that traditionally vote Democratic, said that former President Clinton called him later in the week to offer congratulations as well. When asked if he would seek the counsel of the former president, Trump said it was possible.

“He’s a very talented guy, I mean, this is a very talented family,” Trump said. “Certainly, I would certainly think about that.”

In the interview, Trump also largely reiterated comments he made earlier in the day to The Wall Street Journal that indicated he wanted to preserve parts of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

He said that any health care law his administration helps draft would keep provisions in the current law that ensure coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and allow children living at home to stay on their parents’ health care plans until age 26.

Trump also said there would be no lapse in health care coverage for people insured under the Obama plan and whatever replaces it.

“We’re going to repeal it and replace it,” he said of the president’s health care law.

Former President Bill Clinton listens as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until Election Day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks off the stage after speaking in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until election day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)