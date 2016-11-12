Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Nov. 1

Julia A. Slayton, 32, of 218 S. Judkins Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 40 suspended, $150 fine.

Richard L. Davenport, 25, of 642 S. Dana Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cobey W. Davis, 25, of 139 Lyre Bird Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Durand T. Tyson, 39, of 163 S. Dewey Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 60 days jail, 37 suspended, $150 fine.

Justin C. Hershberger, 30, c/o of Allen County Jail, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Brian D. Calhoun, 34, of 490 Yale Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rayvon L. Holmen, 23, of 734 Holly St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Norise Cousey, 57, of 115 W. Vine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Fregory A. Gamble, 52, of 4 Elmview Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $525 fine.

Carl D. Boswell Jr., 25, of 1112 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Destinee A. Hardy, 23, of 1500 Deerfield Dr., Apt. 1G, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Elizabeth H. McDonald, 24, of 318 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to stopping after accident information. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jeffery L. Harris Jr., 29, of 863 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

John A. Brewster, 24, of 2207 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 15 suspended, $150 fine.

Carl D. Boswell Jr., 25, of 1112 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 45 suspended, $150 fine.

Jase A. Hickman, 19, of 210 W. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Kaitlin M. Black, 26, of 2275 N. Cable Road, Apt. 28, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 6 days jail, 3 suspended, $500 fine.

Kathy S. Focht, 54, of 1121 Crestwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Timothy C. Yohe, 64, of 1136 Hill St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Bradley D. Dudgeon, 41, of 232 E. Sixth St., Apt. W, Delphos,pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $500 fine.

Trevor D. Smelcer, 20, of 7676 Mehaffey Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to reckless operation. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Caleb J. Harnishfeger, 18, of 328 Wyandot St., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $650 fine.

Kaylee A. Zimmerman, 33, of 412 S. Roberts Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Aadhar Nepal, 26, of 610 Willard Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file required report. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to speed; ACDA. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nov. 2

Tavares Clay, 33, of 1208 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Paula S. Boyd, 53, of 400 Mumaugh, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly condition intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Marc A. Lutz, 39, of 320 W. Sugar St., Cridersville, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to making false alarms. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $250 fine.

Benjamin R. Pitts, 21, of 2275 Reservoir Road, Apt. C, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Joey R. Hieston, 24, of 1912 E. Elm St., Lot 2, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Joshua J. Adcock, 34, of 706 Edsel Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Martrevius D. McGill, 21, of 220 W. Grand Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Grant J. McLeod, 25, of 2684 W. Hume Road, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to illegal use/ possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tammy J. Hardeman, 46, of 117 E. Lane Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Eugene S. McDonald, 40, of 1025 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $375 fine.

Celia Jackson, 53, of 221 S. Broadway St., Spencerville, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine.

Cindy L. Wahus, 42, of 636 S. Copus Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Michael W. Valerio, 41, of 464 ½ N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

Richard W. Chadwell, 52, of 1612 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, 152 suspended, $250 fine.

Adrian D. Houston, 28, of 906 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 130 suspended, $750 fine.

Michael D. Hurley, 25, of 1129 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Jesse R. Stoneking, 50, of 418 W. Market St., #358, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $350 fine.

Cheyenne K. Sauers, 24, of 135 Haller St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Adrian D. Houston, 28, of 906 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Dominique O. Cruz, 20, of 4879 Pheasant St., Elida, pleaded guilty to highway traffic signal indications. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jessica L. Snay, 24, of 2800 Well Dr., Lima, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nov. 3

Dennis Whitlock, 20, of 216 W. O’Connor Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine.

Mark A. Schlesselman, 43, of 2585 N. Kemp Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to assault. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine.

Nov. 4

Tania F. Wilson, 38, of 842 ½ W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail, 9 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tiffany M. Woods, 40, of 71 Rue Drive, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to sale to underaged persons. Sentence: $500 fine.

Arthur L. Swartz, 81, of 5670 Hartman Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Anthony J. Hoskinson, 43, of 2150 Stewart Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, 33 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 60 days jail, 55 suspended, $150 fine.

Janet R. Muter, 47, of 2650 W. Market St., Apt. 412B, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

David P. Thornton, 44, of 1113 Crestwood Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bryce Benedict, 21, of 2800 Racers Way, Apt. RV09, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine

Robert E. Thomas, 62, of Argonne Residence Inn, 201 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dustin Kohli, 29, of 1310 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Larry D. Thompson, 57, of 721 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Joseph D. Swinehart, 18, of 800 S. Broadway St., Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Terry L. King, 67, of 1203 N. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, $525 fine.

Edward T. White, 27, of 306 Calumet Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $525 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Avanti Shook, 23, of 909 Franklin St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Michael A. McGee, 24, of 421 E. Washington St., Sandusky, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, drug suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

Patrick E. Godsey, 52, of 620 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 54 suspended, $150 fine.

Cala Q. Brown, 24, of 811 Roosevelt Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine.

Stephen W. Soles, 31, of 1157 Bay Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $650 fine.

Steve J. Burris Jr., 43, of 123 E. Eureka, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 174 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Tonya M. Roberts, 42, of 5319 S. Dixie Hwy., Apt. 7, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $200 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Ashlee N. Landry, 31, of 120 Haller St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Craig A. Bradley, 26, of 1355 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Nov. 7

Antonio C. Loar, 42, of 1307 N. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Justin M. Phillips, 28, of 115 E. College Ave., Apt. C10, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Todd M. Kersker, 50, of 5018 Bowdle Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Joshua D. Elsten, 23, of 1854 Brookhaven Court, 7, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Anthony K. Cook, 35, of 1010 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $300 fine.

Cleveland M. Dortch, 50, of 1130 Carlisle Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Devonte L. Brown, 30, of 760 E. Fourth St., Apt. 5C, Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, l18 suspended, $150 fine.

Casey L. Smith, 24, of 108 W. 15th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Caleb J. Lopez, 20, of 1450 N. Edgewood, A10, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 17 suspended, $150 fine.

David S. Judd, 37, of 961 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Christine Franklin, 48, of 1620 Stewart Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file sales tax return. Sentence: $250 fine.

Lanceo D. Miller, 30, of 634 Yorkshire, Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Randall D. Stribling, 49, of 636 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, 8 suspended, $250 fine.

Gunnar H. Allman, 25, of 815 Glyncrest Drive, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $500 fine.

Lester J. Webb, 43, of 339 S. Pine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine.

Billy A. Colley, 53, of 531 N. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $500 fine.

Tabbitha E. Brown, 29, of 1052 S. Union, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Lester J. Webb, 43, of 339 S. Pine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $750 fine.

Donte K. Stokes, 27, of 716 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $350 fine.

Malcolm D. McClinton, 26, of 504 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 3 days jail, $250 fine.

Kasey A. Cole, 25, of 127 E. Sixth St., Fostoria, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jaquaveius E. Harvey, 24, of 1013 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: $200 fine.

Jackie L. Scales, 64, of 547 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Randall D. Stribling, 48, of 636 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

David M. Volbert, 42, of 1964 Lilac Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.